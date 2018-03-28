Hilarious! Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma sing October movie song Thehar Ja in the funniest way

Varun Dhawan is all set for his upcoming movie October, recently the makers released a song ‘Thehar Ja’ which gained popularity in no time and became a hit. And now Varun and his friend Varun Sharma are singing ‘Thehar Ja’ in a hilarious way, he even posted the video on his Instagram account. Both of them were chilling and decided to sing a song from the movie October after few songs they started to sing ‘Thehar Ja’ and in between Varun Dhawan tells Varun Sharma to think of it as traffic signal song and in no time Varun Sharma turns in to traffic cop and starts to whistle.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, he will be seen in movie October which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie star Banita Sandhu will be the female lead. Recently Varun Dhawan called working with Shoojit Sircar his biggest achievement “I would do nothing different. Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented than us and this experience for me has been just that”.

Talking about October in the movie Varun plays a housekeeper at a hotel who is in love with the idea of love. The girl whom he follows into the ICU of a hospital barely acknowledges him at their workplace. Yet he clings to the idea of love. The movie is slated to release on April 13.