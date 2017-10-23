Hilarious! Golmaal Again gets praise from fans on Twitter, Ajay Devgn’s gives witty responses

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s movie ‘Golmaal Again’ is getting praise, love and appreciation from the audience. Golmaal franchise’s 4th instalment starring Parineeti, Arshad, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh released this Diwali and it’s doing good business at box office.

The collections crossed Rs 50 crore till Saturday which was unexpected and it’s sure to break some records. Fans are enjoying the film and are pouring their feelings on social media.

Check out fans tweet here:

I ll sue you both in court @ajaydevgn ,@RohitShetty if u stop mkng Golmaal… in future. #GolmaalAgain…. Lots of love to all team… — MILK no. 6 (@AmitKum10405363) October 20, 2017



Aisa mat karna… warna jail mein baith kar banani padegi. 😉 https://t.co/kZz6BMkoUS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017



And after seeing Ajay Devgn’s reply, here’s how other fans reacted…

Intermission #GolmaalAgain. Better than what I expected. Laughed so much that I had tears in my eyes. @ajaydevgn @TusshKapoor @ArshadWarsi — Noyon Jyoti Parasara (@NoyonSENSE) October 20, 2017



Toh phir tissue paper le ke jaana tha na… 😅 https://t.co/zwVV8v8TP2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017



Now one requeste to you both we need one Golmaal every year on Diwali @GolmaalMovie @ajaydevgn @TeamShetty #GolmaalAgain — Harish Doley (@doleharish) October 20, 2017



Lagta hai ki aapne humko naukri pe rakh liya hai… 😂 https://t.co/eJVqWWjpjT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017



Ye @ajaydevgn @TeamShetty chiz kya hai be.Yd rkh uper wale ko jawab v dena h Tune itna ku hassya aj pblc ko? Kuch ho jata to #GolmaalAgain — MILK no. 6 (@AmitKum10405363) October 20, 2017



Yeh lo…Hasao toh bhi daatte hai… rulao toh bhi daatte hai.. https://t.co/vtwJmy78h2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017

@ajaydevgn After watching #GolmaalAgain 1st day 1st show totally disappointed coz instead of brainless comedy it turned out a story movie😢 pic.twitter.com/WSFIiLNvXq — Your_Crush (@The_ShinChan_) October 20, 2017



Thank God ki aap dimaag saath mein le ke gaye the… 😉😂 https://t.co/J33FgjhjJT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017



Another tweet, #GolmaalAgain @ajaydevgn @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @ParineetiChopra

Tickets nhi mil rhe h … already house full

Let’s hope ki aur ek do hafta nahi mile… 😂😂 https://t.co/8e1RNh84Xx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2017



Family entertainer whole theatre had stomach ache due to continuous laughing Thanks to be see u again #GolmaalAgain #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn — AyashKant 🐅💥 (@Ayashkant_Jena) October 20, 2017



He replied, Agli baar Hajmola kha ke Golmaal dekhna… 😜