Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Hilarious! Golmaal Again gets praise from fans on Twitter, Ajay Devgn’s gives witty responses

Hilarious! Golmaal Again gets praise from fans on Twitter, Ajay Devgn’s gives witty responses

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 23, 2017 10:38 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s movie ‘Golmaal Again’ is getting praise, love and appreciation from the audience. Golmaal franchise’s 4th instalment starring Parineeti, Arshad, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh released this Diwali and it’s doing good business at box office.

The collections crossed Rs 50 crore till Saturday which was unexpected and it’s sure to break some records. Fans are enjoying the film and are pouring their feelings on social media.

Check out fans tweet here:
This movie I ll sue you both in court @ajaydevgn ,@RohitShetty if u stop mkng Golmaal… in future. #GolmaalAgain…. Lots of love to all team…


On this Ajay Devgn replied, Aisa mat karna… warna jail mein baith kar banani padegi. 😉 https://twitter.com/AmitKum10405363/status/921283200529215489 …

And after seeing Ajay Devgn’s reply, here’s how other fans reacted…

Intermission #GolmaalAgain. Better than what I expected. Laughed so much that I had tears in my eyes. @ajaydevgn @TusshKapoor @ArshadWarsi

He replied, Toh phir tissue paper le ke jaana tha na… 😅

Now one requeste to you both we need one Golmaal every year on Diwali @GolmaalMovie @ajaydevgn @TeamShetty #GolmaalAgain

He says, Lagta hai ki aapne humko naukri pe rakh liya hai… 😂

Ye @ajaydevgn @TeamShetty chiz kya hai be.Yd rkh uper wale ko jawab v dena h Tune itna ku hassya aj pblc ko? Kuch ho jata to #GolmaalAgain

He wrote, Yeh lo…Hasao toh bhi daatte hai… rulao toh bhi daatte hai..

@ajaydevgn After watching #GolmaalAgain 1st day 1st show totally disappointed coz instead of brainless comedy it turned out a story movie

He replied, Thank God ki aap dimaag saath mein le ke gaye the… 😉😂

Another tweet, #GolmaalAgain @ajaydevgn @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @ParineetiChopra
Tickets nhi mil rhe h … already house full

He wrote, Let’s hope ki aur ek do hafta nahi mile… 😂😂

Family entertainer whole theatre had stomach ache due to continuous laughing Thanks to be see u again #GolmaalAgain #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn

He replied, Agli baar Hajmola kha ke Golmaal dekhna… 😜

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK