High Jack star Sumeet Vyas explains about the science of waking up early in the morning!

Phantom Film’s High Jack is all set to bring to the audience Bollywood’s first ever stoner comedy which is slated to release on World Stoner Day. The stoner comedy which showcases Sumeet Vyas as an aspiring DJ also gives us a glimpse of the actor’s quirky side as Baba Rockesh

#HighJack star @vyas_sumeet explains about the science of waking up early in the morning! pic.twitter.com/KvLryOFJn9 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 9, 2018



This wacky video features Baba Rockesh aka Sumeet Vyas giving good vibes tips by sharing some insights on the science of waking up early in the morning. In the video, Sumeet Vyas is seen talking,”Om….Namaskaram friends, Science says we are most productive in the morning, I can vouch for this fact, because I have been waking up and reproducing for years and years, years to come, Taka Tak…Om….”

The recently released trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu,High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April, 2018.