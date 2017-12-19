Hichki Trailer: Rani Mukerji teaches lesson to ill-mannered student with hiccups

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Hichki’ have launched trailer today in Mumbai. The films stars Rani Mukerji’s, who has made a comeback after a gap of four year in a lead role as school teacher.

Rani’s plays a role of Naina Mathur, who is suffers from Tourette symdrome, which give her regular hiccups, which was seems like her weakness. Trailer shows, the actors is more than teacher of a ill mannered students who are out to bully her. But he tried her best to finding her inner strength and also helping student to find a correct path in life.

During the trailer launch, Yash Raj Films have done a live video on YRF official Facebook page in the presence of Rani Mukerji. At a launch, Rani’s reveals on her cameo in SRK’s Anand L Rai’s film. She says, “The experience was fantastic and its like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai part 2.”

Hichki is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and has been produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is set to release on February 23, 2018.

