‘Hichki’ trailer attached to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’

Mumbai: The trailer of actress Rani Mukerji’s comeback film “Hichki” will be attached to superstar Salman Khan’s action entertainer “Tiger Zinda Hai”, slated to release on December 22.

Both the films are backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), and the idea behind attaching the “Hichki” trailer to “Tiger Zinda Hai” stems from its expected viewership across the world, said a statement.

“The makers have charted out an extensive strategy once the trailer hits the theatres. Rani will be fronting the campaign and she will go all-out promoting the film. She loves what the film is communicating and is thrilled about how the film has shaped up,” said a source aware of the developments.

“Hichki” celebrates the human spirit of endurance and self-belief to rise against all odds. It will release on February 23.

“The makers wanted Hindi movie-goers across India to sample the trailer and make a note of a film that has its heart in the right place,” the source added.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, it is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.