 ‘Hichki’ to release in Taiwan

New Delhi: After receiving applauds at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Rani Mukerji‘s heart-warming and inspiring film ‘Hichki‘ has become a worldwide success story. The movie is now being re-titled as ‘My Teacher with Hiccups’ for the Taiwanese audiences.

Given the universal appeal of the film, the flick has witnessed a staggering release across the world and now it is set to release in Taiwan on November 2.

The film’s Taiwanese poster also has a motivating thought written on it. It reads, ‘Never limit yourself, don’t be afraid, even though you have some born disability’.

Internationally, ‘Hichki’ has so far released in Russia and Kazakhstan, and is expected to wow audiences in Taiwan. The film is also releasing in Hong Kong on November 8 and in China on October 12.

The film ‘Hichki’ is a subtle reminder of discrimination that exists in the society and has become a part of the day-to-day lives.

It highlights this through the story of Naina, played by Rani, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. She faces discrimination from the society that believes she cannot become a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination.

Directed by Siddharth and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie was released in India on March 23.