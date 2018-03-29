Hichki star Rani Mukerji: I hope more women come out and work after motherhood

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji made her comeback after three years in Bollywood with ‘Hichki’, where she plays a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome. Talking about married actresses who return to films after a hiatus, she told a leading daily, ‘I think the definition of success with this film, for me, is the fact that it has broken the perception that married actresses, or actresses who are making their comeback after motherhood do not work and are dead commodity. After this I hope, more women come out and work in movies.’’

Hichki is getting good response. In six days, it earned Rs 20.10 crore at the box office. Talking about the film’s success at the box-office, Rani said, ”The film has not only entertained, but also made a difference in people’s lives. Thanks to social media, I am able to gauge the reactions from the ‘aam junta’ who have loved the film.”

Unlike her peers, who scoff at the term ‘comeback’, Mukerji doesn’t take offence to it. ”I have actually returned to movies after three years, so it is a comeback,” she said.