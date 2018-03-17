Hichki special screening: Madhuri Dixit is moved by Rani Mukerji’s performance, says it is heart-warming film
A day after the maker of Rani Mukerji’s upcoming movie ‘Hichki‘ held a special screening of the movie which was attended by several Bollywood celeb including Karan Johar, Rekha, Sushmita Sen and Madhuri Dixit, the ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl posted her review and experience after watching the film. Madhuri wrote, “Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content driven film, very well directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani. Kudos to Team @yrf.”
In ‘Hichki’, Rani plays a teacher named Naina who is struggling from a Tourette syndrome disorder, where one makes involuntary sounds and noises. In the movie Rani utters “chuck, chuck” as she speaks.
The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and Manish Sharma and will hit the screen on March 23.