‘Hichki’ box office collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji-starrer earns 15.35 crore over the weekend

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji‘s ‘Hichki’ recorded an incredible first-weekend collection of 15.35 crore as collections showed massive growth again on day three. On Sunday the movie recorded an incredible jump to 6.70 crore nett.

The film is appealing across all age-groups, and is expected to have a solid hold over the weekdays with it riding high on overwhelmingly positive word of mouth. ‘Hichki‘ is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives.

It highlights this through the story of Naina, played by Rani who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. She faces discrimination from the society that firmly believes she cannot become a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination.

‘Hichki’ salutes the unsung efforts dedicated teachers make and their life changing impact on their students. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie hit the theatres on Mar 23.