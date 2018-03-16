Hichki: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar and others praise Rani Mukerji’s film
Makers of Rani Mukerji‘s upcoming movie ‘Hichki’ held a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. Many filmmakers and actors such as Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor, Rekha among others were spotted. And many of them took to social media to share their experience after watching the film.
#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki
#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film….adresses a disorder with dignity and strength….#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!!
Uffff what a performance #RaniMukerjiChopra 👏😍👏Watched #HichkiTheFilm last night & I am in awe of its simplicity while dealing with a sensitive subject like #TouretteSyndrome very well done @sidpmalhotra , entire cast & crew! MUST WATCH with a box of tissues!! #Heartwarming 😊 pic.twitter.com/5SM0AQPkWD
Just watched #Hichki ,so inspiring. A splendid and flawless performance by my dearest #RaniMukerji, a difficult subject handled so well by director @sidpmalhotra . Take a bow team #Hichki. Must watch 👍😬👌
Now, this is a #Hichki which is most welcome!!!
A very difficult character BRILLIANTLY portrayed by #RaniMukerji
And a very important story DELICATELY told by @sidpmalhotra
A superb ensemble cast!! @Shanoozeing
Congrats Maneesh Sharma and @yrf @HichkiTheFilm pic.twitter.com/H3Eoka4Qpp
Rani Mukherjee is flawlessly natural as always & congrats @sidpmalhotra for making a sensitive story so funny and relatable too! #Hichki
One frame oozing of stellar beauty & talent! #RaniMukerji poses with #Rekhaji & @MadhuriDixit ♥️ #Hichki #March23rd @HichkiTheFilm @yrf pic.twitter.com/2O6vGhzD1a
To note, ‘Hichki’ is Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie after three-and-half years. The movie is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The movie traces the journey of a self-motivated school teacher, Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette syndrome. In the film, Rani’s story mirrors the life of Cohen, a respected and popular motivational speaker and teacher from the United States. The film is based on Cohen’s autobiography ‘Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had’.