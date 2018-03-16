Free Press Journal
Hichki: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar and others praise Rani Mukerji's film

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 16, 2018 04:05 pm
Makers of Rani Mukerji‘s upcoming movie ‘Hichki’ held a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. Many filmmakers and actors such as Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor, Rekha among others were spotted. And many of them took to social media to share their experience after watching the film.

See the reactions below:

To note, ‘Hichki’ is Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie after three-and-half years. The movie is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The movie traces the journey of a self-motivated school teacher, Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette syndrome. In the film, Rani’s story mirrors the life of Cohen, a respected and popular motivational speaker and teacher from the United States. The film is based on Cohen’s autobiography ‘Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had’.

