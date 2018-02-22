Hey Kareena Kapoor Khan, your bestie Malaika Arora Khan wants you to STOP gossiping

Neha Dhupia’s Vogue BFFs is gaining more popularity with every episode as our favourite celebrities are turning up the heat with their candid confessions. While Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Malhotra gave us some inside gossip about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love lives, Rani Mukerji and Sabyasachi also kept us engaged with their light and fun banter. This week, fashionistas Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora will grace Neha’s show. Well, the two ladies are live wires and guess, everybody knows that by now. As per a video shared by the Colors Infinity channel, the three women had a ball on the show!

As we know, Kareena Kapoor Khan is best friends with both the Arora sisters and therefore, she came up in one of Neha’s questions. Quite predictably. Well, in one of her zangy, fun rounds Neha asked Malaika to complete this question: Kareena, please stop doing….to which Malla replied without any hesitation, “Kareena, stop gossiping!” Neha almost bit her lip to this. Given that Malaika is a close friend of Kareena’s she definitely will forgive her for this jibe but not sure whether she will take her advice at all. Karan Johar, on many occasions has called Bebo the Jagga Jasoos of Bollywood. As per insiders, she has multiple secret social media accounts and regularly stalks everyone online. Malaika and Amrita were in the news, thanks to the latter’s explosive birthday bash in Goa. Malaika’s leaked dance video was the talk of the town and so was their infamous birthday cake cutting clip! All said and done, the Arora sisters sure know how to have fun and this is making us damn excited to watch the show this weekend.