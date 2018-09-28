Here’s why Tanushree Dutta did not take action against Nana Patekar in 2008

Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta who recently alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar assaulted her on the sets of Horn O.K. Pleassse in 2008 is making headlines with shocking revelations as each day passes by. The incident which occurred eight years ago was reported by several dailies and here’s one that was reported by DNA.

Back then Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had slammed Tanushree Dutta’s claims on Patekar for assaulting her. MNS had written a letter to associations of producers to boycott Tanushree Dutta for accusing a senior actor of bad behavior during the shooting of an item number for the movie.

MNS had threatened to agitate against the actress if she did not give an apology to the actor, whom it described as Maharashtra’s pride.

On the other hand producer Sami Siddiqui, had filed a complaint with the Association of Motion Picture and TV Programme Producers (AMPTPP) against Tanushree. He had alleged that his production house, Sun Shine Pictures PVT LTD had to face heavy loss due to Tanushree’s unprofessional work.

Acting on the complaint AMPTPP dashed off the letter to actress, to pay compensation of Rs.65 million. This would include Rs.15 million to Sunrise Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and Rs.50 million for defaming it in public. Sunrise Pictures Pvt. Ltd. had signed Tanushree for Rs.1.5 million for the item number to be shot over four days. She had been paid an advance of Rs. 5 lakh.

According to Siddiqui, him as well as Rakesh Sarang and Ganesh Acharya had explained to Tanushree what her steps would be in the dance number. “She had agreed to it,” Siddiqui had said in a statement then. “They (Sarang and Acharya) also agreed when she requested them not to compel her to wear a costume she would not be comfortable with. So we were surprised when she walked out of the sets on the last day of the shooting (March 26) after taking part in it for two days”, he said.