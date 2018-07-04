Here’s why ‘Loveratri’ trailer will be released earlier than expected

Salman Khan has finally launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the upcoming film ‘Loveratri’ opposite Warina Hussain. The traditional practice for a trailer launch is ideally a month in advance, but the makers of Loveratri have different plans.

The team has decided to keep a two-month promotional period between the trailer and the movie’s release date. Says a source, “The teaser only gave a hint of the vibe and the feel. Loveratri is a musical love story that will introduce Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The team will launch the trailer around July-end.”

Salman Khan will mark his presence for the media interactions along with the two newcomers whom he’s launching in Bollywood. “The superstar, who’s currently busy with his Da-Bangg the Tour Reloaded will be back in the city around July 12 and then, he starts work on Bharat. He will fly out of the country in the first week of August again so before that, the big event will be planned.”

The idea received a green flag. Since Aayush and Warina are both new to the madness, they too will get enough time to talk about their film during the promotion period and get familiar with the media and the audience, thus developing a fan base for their film.