Here’s why Deepika Padukone won’t be able to go to her Mumbai home for the next 15 days

A few days back, the 32nd floor of the B wing of Beaumonde Towers in Worli, Mumbai was burning in hot flames after a wire broke out. All the residents were evacuated to safety after the brave attempts made by fire-fighters at the spot.

Deepika Padukone who owns two flats in the same building was shooting for a brand at that time. The Padmaavat actress went on to Twitter to share her situation. Deepika had tweeted, “I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives.”

The actress recently visited the building to check if everything is fine, and thanked the firemen who did an excellent job. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the building will be out of bounds for the next 10-15 days for the residents.

Sadly Ms. Padukone will not be able to go home for the next two weeks.

Fire officer P Rahangdale said to Mumbai Mirror, “Once our fire tenders were withdrawn from the spot, we had no role to play. BEST has to restore electricity and decide along with the housing society when its residents can start living in their flats. We are investigating the cause of fire and the place where the fire first broke.”

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and will begin work on a female superhero film, as per reports.