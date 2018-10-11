Here’s what soon-to-be mom Neha Dhupia said about parenting, breastfeeding and working throughout her pregnancy; read to know

Neha Dhupia will soon become a mom of an adorable baby and since she announced the news of her pregnancy the actress has received lots of love from her fans and also from Bollywood industry. In her recent interview with ZoomTv.com, the actress was asked about parenting, breastfeeding, naming her baby and working throughout her entire pregnancy.

When Neha was asked have they decided the name of the baby, the Helicopter Eela actress said “we have yet not decided what will be naming our baby. We don’t know and even the gifts we are receiving has ‘baby’ written on them, so ya, we haven’t thought about it yet.”

Further talking about how easy or difficult she thinks parenting could be, Neha told that she is not going that far and will take it as the times comes. “For now I am only thinking about diaper changing and feeding the child”, added Neha. Breastfeeding is another subject that is the matter of discussion for the new moms, addressing the same Neha said ‘I will do what is healthy for the baby and mother’.

Neha’s upcoming movie Helicopter Eela is about to release and the actress is busy with the promotions, and above that she has her own talk show, all of this might be hectic for the actress. But her doctor advised her to do everything that is normal and regular. “There are days when I am tired but I have an amazing team who take care of things for me and make it all simple. There are very few days when I have not worked or stayed in bed. In fact, Angad and others think there’s something wrong when I am not working”. said Neha