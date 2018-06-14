Here’s what Sanjay Dutt has to say about Ranbir Kapoor after watching Sanju trailer

After the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju trailer launch, the upcoming flick has garnered huge praises from the industry and fans worldwide. In the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor who is in the lead has portrayed various shades of the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. star.

While everyone is praising RK for his portrayal, real Sanjay Dutt also applauded him for his hard work. During a recent interaction with a leading daily, Sanjay Dutt was asked about the trailer and what advice he would like to give Ranbir. To which Sanju said, “There is no advice for Ranbir Kapoor. He is doing a fantastic job. Whatever I have seen on the sets of the movie, it is really great. I just wish him all the best and I am looking forward to watch the movie.”

Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has given the film fraternity blockbusters like 3 Idiots, PK and Munnabhai series. Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The film scheduled to release on June 29.