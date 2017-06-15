Here’s what Rishi Kapoor tweeted after Pakistan beat England in the Champions Trophy

Rishi Kapoor’s fascination for Twitter is not new. He tries to write what he likes, but sometimes he gets slammed by his haters. He has always replied to them by blocking them. Recently, in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, he was trolled by Pakistan twitteratis but the actor gave them a heart-touching reply.

We like you sir,but we love green,see you and your blue in the ground , really i am proud to be a pakistani. — miqal waheed (@MiqalW) June 14, 2017



Correct. This should be the spirit. Not abusive like others. All is fair in love and Cricket. You love yours,I will love mine. Let best win! https://t.co/IFzv5sXP20 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

We love to watch Pak Vs India, who will play better will win, we should appreciate if india wins and expecting same from ur side as well. — Muhammad Farooque (@mfbrohi) June 15, 2017

It is a fact though that the actor has always tried to bat for peace between India and Pakistan. Kapoor posted about Pakistan cricket again yesterday. “Congratulations, Pakistan. You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour blue! Get ready to be blued now! We will blue you away!” the 64-year-old actor tweeted after Pakistan beat England in the Champions Trophy semi-final (India play Bangladesh today but Rishi Kapoor, like many others, are predicting it’s going to be an India vs Pakistan final). Of the many responses he received, Rishi Kapoor singled two out for praise.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2016 film Kapoor And Sons. His current projects include 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan and Manto, in which he has a small role.