Here’s what ‘fan’ Ranbir Kapoor has to do with Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Bucket List’

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s new Marathi film ‘Bucket List’ will also feature actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor Ranbir Kapoor who previously worked with Madhuri Dixit in the special song ‘Ghagra’ in Ayan Mukherji’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, will be playing a small part in the film.

Sources say that when the actor was approached for the film, he quickly agreed, “Ranbir is a huge Madhuri fan and when he was approached for this film he readily agreed. It is only a special appearance and he shot for it a while ago. The makers are really happy with the result.”

The actress’ upcoming Marathi debut is based on the character’s self-discovery. The film, Bucket List, is directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar. Madhuri Dixit-Nene will be featuring in a film after four years. She was last seen on the big screen in Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang in 2014. Besides Bucket List, the actress will also be working on a film, earlier supposed to be done by Sridevi.

Janhvi said in an Instagram post, “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart …Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film…” The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Dharma Productions.