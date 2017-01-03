Here’s what B-Town hunks have in store this year

2017 is here and we all are too pumped up for the new releases in this year.

Akshay Kumar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: The movie is about PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Swacha Bharat Abhiyan’. It’s a comedy genre film based on the unhygienic condition in rural areas of India. Remake of Tamil movie “Joker”. Who better than Akshay to be the lead in this film?

Jolly LLB: Jolly LLB 2 is an upcoming 2017 Indian Hindi courtroom comedy drama film, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. The film is scheduled to release on 10 February 2017.

Naam Shabana: The makers of the film have decided to cast Taapsee Pannu in the film with her learning and training in mixed martial arts and Kudo along with continuing to train in Krav Maga for the film. Akshay Kumar will have a special appearance in the movie.

2.0: A spiritual successor to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, the film will feature Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The film will be released in three languages: Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Hera Pheri 3: After a long delay, production of Hera Pheri 3 began in 2014. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reprise their roles from previous films as Raju, Shyam and Baburao respectively.

Shahrukh Khan

Raees: Raees is an upcoming 2017 Indian action crime thriller film directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and FarhanAkhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The Ring: The Ring is an upcoming Indian romantic drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Evelyn Sharma in the lead roles.

Salman Khan

Tiger Zinda Hai: It is made under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Super Star Salman Khan as ‘Tiger‘ and Katrina Kaif as ‘Zoya’ are playing lead roles in the movie. Tiger Zinda Hai movie is a sequel to the 2012 super hit movie Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan is playing 70 years old Man in the film.

Tubelight: The film is produced by Salman Khan and Kabir Khan. Set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War,it stars Salman Khan in the lead role who plays a man from India who falls in love with a girl from China.Pritam will compose the music of the film.

Shahid Kapoor

Rangoon: The project is a period film set during World War II. It stars Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on 24 February 2017.

Padmavati: The film is a dramatized account of the 1303 siege of the Chittor fort in Rajasthan. The film features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles. It is currently scheduled for release on 17 November 2017.