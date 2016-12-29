Here’s what B-Town beauties are upto this New Year

New Year means a new set of resolutions. We called some of the Bollywood actress to know what resolutions they have decided for 2017 and plans they have for the New Year’s Eve. Here’s what they said:

Tanishaa Mukerji: I am planning to spend New Year’s Eve with friends and family. So it will be a private affair for me. My New Year resolution is to be more focused on work. I have learnt that it is important to value the people that are there for you.

Sophie Choudry:

I plan to celebrate New Year with friends and family. My resolution every year has been to work harder but in 2017 it is to work smarter. I want to release more songs, travel to places I haven’t been and most of all do something unexpected!

Divya Dutta:

I am off to Corbett for New Year so I shall be celebrating it there. My New Year resolution is to look within. Not outside for anything ever.

Juhi Chawla:

My New Year resolution this year is to continue my work on spreading awareness about the harmful effects of plastic, wherever possible. It is a substance the earth cannot digest! I mean, just look at the amount of toxic, dangerous waste being created!

Raveena Tandon:

I don’t keep resolutions as I like to break them. I am highly satisfied with the way 2016 has been for me. I’m really looking forward to the coming year to be even more fun filled. Hoping 2017 will be adventurous and exciting. I will celebrate the New Year with friends and family at our house. We will have lots of fun!

Tannishtha Chatterjee:

Resolutions aren’t just there for just one day or a year for me. They are a part of my life. Every year, I make the same resolutions and stay true to them. New Year celebrations for me are going to be quiet but intimate. I plan to have a small get-together and spend time with the ones I really love and care about. So there is going to be great food, music and we will crack some intelligent jokes (laughs).