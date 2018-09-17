Here’s what Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan thinks about her daughters rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love affair rumours have always been in news, and even they have not been shying away from expressing their emotions be it pictures on social media or making a public appearance together. But it is still an alleged relationship, as both of them never confirmed it. However, in a candid chat with Hindustan Times Alia’s mom Soni Razdan has shed some light on the on going alleged relationship of Alia and Ranbir.

Soni was asked how she feels when speculation about Alia dating Ranbir Kapoor started doing rounds, to which she said, “I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don’t go by what rumours say; I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what’s going on or not going on in her life. It’s her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to.”

Recently Rishi Kapoor hinted on the ongoing relationship of the duo and said, “Neetu (Ranbir’s mom) likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it?”, to which Soni said, “I don’t know really, Rishi ji is very outspoken, he never minces words. We all know each other, I have worked with him. I know Neetu and Ranbir. What’s the big thing? But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy”.

Well as of now there is not much clarity from both the families, and as of now the couple has not decide to make anything official or take it to another level.