Here’s what Alia Bhatt’s biggest fan Deepika Padukone wrote in a letter to her, watch video

There was a time when actresses could not see each other eye to eye. Gone are the days of heroine rivalry as we are seeing a tribe of actresses who believe in themselves and each other being formed instead.

Recently, Alia Bhatt was floored by Deepika Padukone‘s royal look in Padmavati and appreciated her at a panel during MAMI festival 2017. She said she could not manage to look or do what Deepika has done for her upcoming film. When Deepika heard praises for herself, she tweeted saying, “My Aloo ….you make NO SENSE. I love you.”

Recently, while on a shoot for the upcoming Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017, Alia Bhatt received a letter attributed to her. It was an appreciation letter by the current reigning queen Deepika Padukone. In the letter, she penned:

“Dear Alia,

Highway mein tum bina makeup ki bhi khoobsurat lagi,

Lekin road par bitaye woh 52 mushkil din, kissi ko nazar nahi aaye,

Alia tum ho sabse chotti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi.

Your biggest fan,

Deepika.”



It was a special moment for the actress who was thrilled and filled with gratitude for such an articulated letter in the world of messages and fast communication. This video seems like the first promo for the upcoming award show.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled for May 2018 release. Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmavati’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set to release on December 1, 2017.