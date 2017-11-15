Here’s the dirty joke Manav Kaul shared to break the ice with Vidya Balan on the first day of Tumhari Sulu
By now we all know that Vidya Balan is gearing up for the release of her next venture Tumhari Sulu that is slated to hit screens this Friday. While the actress and her co-star Manav Kaul have been busy promoting the film that will see Balan play a radio jockey, we came across a funny incident on how Manav broke the ice with Vidya Balan on their first meeting. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manav Kaul revealed that it was during their look test when he first met Vidya Balan and used a rather dirty non-veg joke to break the ice.
Speaking about his audition for the film Tumhari Sulu and the look test, Manav added, “The look test with Vidya was fun. That was the first day I met the ‘Vidya Balan’ and Suresh (Triveni) sir says, ‘Ek joke suna do’. I was like ‘what am I supposed to say now’, so I just went ahead and said the first joke that came to my mind. Unfortunately it was a non-veg joke and immediately after blurting it out I was really worried about what she will think.”
When prodded to recite the joke on camera, Manav said, “It is just a two line joke that I had used in City Lights as well. It goes like this, Once a secretary goes to her boss and says, “Sir 500 ki zaroorat hai, kal deti hoon”, to which the boss responds, “1000 deta hoon aaj hi dede”. While Vidya Balan burst out laughing, Manav was seen hiding his face.
Talking further, Vidya cleared the air saying, “The reason I laughed was not as much as the joke but more so because of seeing Manav’s expression immediately after blurting the joke out.” As for the film, Tumhari Sulu that is directed by Suresh Triveni also features Neha Dhupia with RJ Malishka in a special appearance. Produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, it is slated to release on November 17.