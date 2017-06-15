Here’s Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘connection’ with the 1993 Mumbai serial blast

We were all taken aback when we saw Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the Sanjay Dutt biographical film. The pictures photographed on the sets were leaked on social media. There was a buzz that even Sanju baba was amazed to see the uncanny resemblance. It was revealed that Ranbir will be donning six looks of Dutt in the film including the ones in Rocky (1976), Khalnayak (1993) and the most importantly, the one when he was released from Pune’s Yerwada jail (2016). Dutt was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai Serial blasts case and was served a 42-month sentence.

Here’s Sanjay Dutt’s connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case.

In 1994, Sanjay Dutt was enjoying his success with hits like Khalnayak and Saajan. But this was not a forever thing for Mr Dutt. Soon, he was arrested from the Mumbai airport in connection with the Mumbai serial blast. And this was going to change his life forever, in a not so good way.

In his confession to the Mumbai police, Dutt revealed that mafia don Abu Salem along with proprietors of Magnum Video, Samir Hingora and Hanif Kadawala visited his residence in January 1993 (barely two months before the attack). All three were close associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He further revealed on how he came in close proximity with these people. In 1991, he was in Dubai for the shot of his film ‘Yalgar’, directed and produced by Feroz Khan. It was Khan who introduced Dutt to Dawood and later to his younger brother Anees. With Anees’ frequent visits on the sets he got well acquainted with him. Hanif suggested Dutt to get an automatic firearm for his protection, which he initially rejected but later fell prey to them. And one day, in mid-January, Hanif , Samir and Abu Salem visited Dutt’s residence along with three AK-56 rifles, some magazines and around 250 rounds. The trio also asked him whether he needed some hand-grenades, to which Dutt denied. But with arms came mental tension, and he contacted Hanif to take away the weapons. The next day he returned two rifles but retained one rifle and some ammunition with him. Which he claimed was to protect his family as after the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992 he was receiving threats. In September 1992, Dutt bought a 9 mm pistol with ammunition from a member of Dawood Ibrahim gang for Rs 40,000.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai was rocked with 13-serial explosions at quick intervals spanning two hours and taking the lives of 257 and injuring over 700 people. Dutt smelled danger after he learnt the arrest of Samir and Hanif in the serial blast case in April 1993. Dutt was busy in Mauritius with the shoot of his film ‘Aatish’. He contacted his friend Yusuf Nullwala to destroy the rifle that was kept in his Mumbai home. But that didn’t work out for him. Till then, the reports of him possessing the rifle reached Mumbai Police and media. His anxiety became unbearable and he decided to return to Mumbai. His father informed the police about his flight details and as soon as he landed in Mumbai he was picked up by the police.

On November 2006, Dutt got convicted under Arms act acquitted under TADA and after eight months TADA court sentenced Dutt six-years rigorous imprisonment. He later moved to Supreme Court against the sentence and on March 21, 2013, Supreme Court awarded Dutt a five year jail term. After spending 42 months in Yerawada jail and staying out of jail for 118 days on paroles, he was released over three months ahead of time. The remission was granted based on his good behavior in jail and good work including hosting the jail’s internal radio station ‘Radio YCP’. He walked free from the jail on February 25, 2016. The case evoked mixed response from general public and B-towners.