Here’s how Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja made her birthday special in Delhi

Mumbai: Relationships in Bollywood always become the talk of the nation. Although many keep their relationships away from limelight, fans can’t stop themselves from shipping them hard.

One such rumoured couple, who has been in limelight but haven’t accepted their relationship publicly, is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Time and again, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been spotted together in the past year- at parties, mini vacations and family gatherings.

Anand was even spotted at the National Film Awards this year when he came to support Sonam Kapoor as she received her special mention honour for Neerja. These moments have only added fuel to the fire. Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today and is currently in New Delhi celebrating her day.

It seems like Anand Ahuja had special things planned for Sonam and left no stone unturned to make her birthday special. He shared two boomerang videos which prove Sonam is having the best birthday ever. In one of the videos, Sonam was playing mini golf whilst her name displayed in bright lights.

Sonam cutting cake with families

Thanks mama and papa for always making me feel so special and loved and sending me birthday cards and chocolate cake wherever I’m in the world. I love you the most and best. Miss you so much. @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

In another video, she is cutting the cake while Anand looked in a playful mood. It seemed like a double date night for the sisters as Rhea Kapoor was accompanied by her boyfriend Karan Boolani.

On the film front, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are collaborating after ‘Khoobsurat’ for ‘Veere Di Wedding’. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. The film will go on floors in September.