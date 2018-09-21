Here’s how Mira Rajput convinced hubby Shahid Kapoor to do ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, a social drama, has hit the theaters today and is getting positive response from the audience. Shahid along with leading ladies Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, during an interview with Bollywood Life, couldn’t stop praising wife Mira Rajput who read the script first and convinced Sasha to do the film.

Shahid said, “Mira was the first one read the script because I was shooting, and she really liked the content, felt it was relevant. She told me to address it seriously. And her conviction in it was definitely something that contributed to me reading it seriously and today here we are! She was the first person to bring it to my notice that this is an issue that should be made into the movie because it matters.”

Meanwhile, the B-town’s cutest couple recently welcomed a new member in the family. Mira gave birth to son Zain earlier this month. The couple already has a daughter Misha. After ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, Shahid will next prep for Arjun Reddy remake.a