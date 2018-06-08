Here’s why Anil Kapoor apologised to his mother on Salman Khan’s reality show Dus Ka Dum during Race 3 promotions

Salman Khan is all geared up for Eid this year. While he will be seen bringing on the big screen, an action bonanza in the form of Race 3, his TV show too returns after 9 years. We are talking about Dus Ka Dum which features Salman as the host. Not surprisingly, some episodes will have Bollywood celebrities as the guest contestants and this time around it is the team of Race 3 including Anil Kapoor.

In one of the forthcoming episodes of Dus Ka Dum, which went on air this week, the team of Race 3 will be a part of the show. Anil Kapoor, who essays the role of a businessman and a wealthy patriarch in the film, too will be sharing the stage with his co-star and host Salman Khan. During the same, the veteran actor came across a question wherein he was asked ‘how much percentage of people call their mothers at least once a day.’ To the same, whilst others responded, it seems that Anil Kapoor got a little emotional. The actor confessed that he doesn’t spend as much time as he should spend with her. Anil Kapoor went on to apologize to his mother Nirmal Kapoor for doing so and also for not calling her everyday.

Besides, that he also appreciated his wife Sunita Kapoor who continues to force him to call his mother. The actor expressed about how he apologized to his mom on national television because he believes that one can never show enough love to a mother. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol, who too are a part of the Race 3 team, accompanied Anil Kapoor in this game show and answered the quizzes thrown towards them including the one about the mother. Speaking on Race 3, it also stars Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala in integral roles. The film revolving around a dysfunctional family is slated to release on June 15.