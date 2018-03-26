Here’s all you need to know about the mad capers in Bollywood’s first stoner comedy titled HighJack

Phantom Film’s High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

The film stars an ensemble cast which includes Sumeet Vyas, Puranjit Dasgupta aka Mantra, Sonnalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra, Sarthak Kakar, Muzamil Qureshi, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli, AnishJohn, Aadhar Khurana.

Each character in the film has its own uniqueness as HighJack brings to the audience some craziest instances which will go ahead to tickle your funnybones.

The stoner comedy features Sumeet Vyas aka Rakesh Saluja (wanna be DJ Rock – Esh) his passion is to play songs that will make people go crazy.

Puranjit Dasgupta who is well known as Mantra is playing the role of Vinit, a security expert who is best at handling stressed highjackers.

Sonnalli Seygall who is set to play a pilot named Dilshaad, her passion is to handle highjackers. Dilshaad is a feminist pilot who hates sexist comments.

Kumud Mishra who is known for his roles in Rockstar, Rustom to name a few is playing the role of Kuku Taneja who’s likes and dislikes are similar to a young teenager.

Priyanshu Painyuli aka Chaitanya is playing the character of a fraud cricketer who is good at signing autographs and is famous for drooling over girls.

The film also showcases two highjackers Taikom and Nakul who are part-time and apprentice highjackers.

Phantom Films is all set to bring to the audience Bollywood’s first ever stoner comedy titled HighJack which is slated to release on World Stoner Day.

The film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky.

High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.

High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, Highjack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April, 2018.