Here’s a look at Renuka Shahane’s never seen before avatar

Renuka Shahani is seen in an intriguing never seen before avatar in this all-new poster of 3 Storeys. The actress is featured in an aged Goan look creating a lot of anticipation amongst the masses across the nation.Renuka Shahani has already done a lot of Bollywood movies and is an award-winning actress in the Marathi films.

3 Storeys will feature a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by first-timer Arjun Mukherjee, is a collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment The film also proves to be the debuting platform for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi.

3 storeys is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukherjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking.Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces. The film, helmed by Arjun Mukherjee, is set in a middle-class chawl and closely looks at a few intricately intertwined lives.

3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures, releases on February 16, 2018.