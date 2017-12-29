Here’s a look at Katrina Kaif’s action training for Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif ends the year with a bang, as the superstar had everyone raving about her action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai, which has gone on to break records since it released last week. The superstar who constantly gives us major fitness goals , had audiences raving about her stunts and challenging action sequences in the film, as she pulled them off like a pro. Katrina trained with experts in Abu Dhabi and worked closely on her stunts with Action Director Tom Struthers for her challenging, hi-octane action sequences in the film. The superstar trained in rifle shooting, hand to hand combat, mixed martial arts, kick boxing and even worked on her body language to mimic that of an agent in combat.

The film released on December 22 and in less than a week, the film has grossed over 190 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Salman Khan credits Katrina Kaif for the success of the film and said, “Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif,” he told IANS. He also congratulated the cast and crew for and said, “The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina for her extraordinary performance and Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai.”

She recently she also attended the star-studded grand wedding reception of Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli in Mumbai with her sister Isabel Kaif. The duo definitely made everyone’s heads turn with their glittery outfits. Katrina was seen in a silver crop top paired with a long light purple skirt. While her sister was also no less than the actress. She rocked her look in an embellished crop top with a pink skirt. Kat shared this picture on her Instagram story, where she also tagged designer Manish Malhotra, who happens to be the one behind their looks.