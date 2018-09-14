Here is the reason Anushka Sharma won’t promote Sui Dhaaga on Bigg Boss 12

Couple of years back in 2016, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen together in the film Sultan, audience loved their chemistry on screen and since then we want to see them together again. These days Anushka Sharma, is busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, and recently she did have a chance to reunite with Salman Khan on screen but this time on small screen. However, that could not happen. For the promotion of the movie, Anushka and Varun were scheduled to appear on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. But, due to some other work, the actress will not be able to share the screen with Salman.

A source from the show said, “Fans would have gotten to see Salman and Anushka bringing the house down but unfortunately, the shoot date isn’t working out to make this much-awaited reunion happen. Anushka is, unfortunately, shooting for a brand campaign on September 21 which was pre-committed 3 months back and unfortunately, the brand is not being able to move the date.”

Sui Dhaaga is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is set to release on 28th September 2018.