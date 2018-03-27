Here is a look at Bollywood’s favourite nutritionists

Nutrition. Health. Diet – are probably the most searched words. There was a time when nutritionists and dieticians were only consulted post surgery or if someone was hospitalised due to an ailment. But over the years, these nutritionists have achieved a celebrity status. These professionals truly understand the true meaning of ‘health’ as they live and breathe it every day. With so much information available on the internet, it is not surprising when the common man talks about calories each meal contain or what is healthy eating. Besides, social media also introduces us to nutritionists of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Here are some of the popular nutritionists and dietician whose priceless words of advice gives our favourite stars the body we always desire for.

Angie Kassabie – Alia Bhatt (Brahmastra)





You might have come Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story which featured Hollywood nutritionist Angie Kassabie thanking her for looking after her diet needs in Sophia, Bulgaria. The team of Brahmastra, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy, has been stationed in Bulgaria for a while now. A few days back, in an interview Vogue revealed how Angie Kassabie is looking after Alia Bhatt’s heath and how she has detailed out the whole diet plan that comprises of five to nine meals a day depending on the shooting schedule. Kassabie has worked with everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Britney Spears, Robert De Niro, Eva Longoria to John Travolta, Lady Gaga and Gerard Butler, among others. It seems Kassabie is helping the whole team of Brahmastra, recently Mouni Roy posted a picture on her Instagram thanking the nutritionist for looking after her diet needs.

Ryan Fernando – Aamir Khan (Dangal)

Aamir Khan’s weight loss journey for Dangal is an absolute inspiration. In the movie, Mr Perfectionist molded his body for two phases where he is seen as a young wrestler and then an older man with a paunch. The man behind Aamir’s body in the movie is the award-winning nutritionist Ryan Fernando who is a leader in the field of sports nutrition. He has an impressive list of clients including Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa. He completely relies on nutritional science and has set up a chain of clinics under the name ‘Qua Nutrition’ and houses over 50 specialised dieticians.

Rujuta Diwekar – Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tashan)

Nutritionist to Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan (the size-zero transition of Tashan in 2008), Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Rujuta Diwekar is India’s one of the leading nutritionists and winner of the prestigious ‘nutrition award’ from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. She has penned books Indian Super Foods, The PCOD – Thyroid Book, Don’t Lose Out, Work Out, Indian Food Wisdom and Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight. She is also an exercise science expert and studied yoga and Vedanta at Rishikesh.

Shonali Sabherwal – Jacqueline Fernandez

Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal is the first in India to practice macrobiotics in India and has her client list includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia and Esha Deol. In 1998, she trained with Dehradun-based Mona Schwartz for a week after her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer to help him follow a macrobiotic diet and lifestyle. She is now a certified nutritionist and chef from Kushi Institute, Massachusetts.

Marika Johansson – Hrithik Roshan (Krissh 3)



Marika Johansson, a professional trainer, and athlete, who was Hrithik Roshan’s nutritionist for the movie Krrish 3, herself has a wicked physique that could match up to Hrithik’s own. Not just Hrithik she trains the entire Roshan family. It is said that during the filming of Krrish 3 ate protein muffins made by Marika that kept his sugar cravings at bay and also provided the necessary nutrition. She also turned nutritionist for Alia Bhatt for her role in the movie ‘Brothers’.

Pooja Makhija – Deepika Padukone

Pooja Makhija is Mumbai’s most sought-after celebrity nutritionist and has helped shaped bodies of celebrities physically diverse as Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen and Sonam Kapoor. Vidya approached Makhija to look fit without losing her curves for her film ‘The Dirty Picture’. While Deepika who already has a fit body approached the nutritionist for a bikini-ready body for her role in the movie Cocktail. She is also the author of the book ‘Eat Delete’. She has catered to over 10,000 clients of people from varied backgrounds such as entrepreneurs, housewives, and working professionals.