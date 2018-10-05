Here are 5 solid reasons that make ‘LoveYatri’ a better daily soap than a romantic film

Salman Khan has introduced several fresh faces in Bollywood over the years. The latest addition to the SK Films is the actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and blue eyes princess Warina Hussain. Their film ‘LoveYatri’ is all set to make the audience grove to their festive playlist as it hits the silver screen today.

The debutant project has come a long way ever since it garnered attention. While film fanatics suggest the plot to be a stale love story, one might wonder if investing tine to watch it will be worth the hype.

With Salman himself mentioning that he wants the film to be a flop worth Rs 170 crore, we decided to break it down under several instances that make the film aided with its promotional activities a better daily soap than a onetime cellulite. From change of name to family drama, here are events that occurred prior to LoveYatri’s release that called in for unwanted headlines.

Re-Christening

The right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was irked by the earlier title “Loveratri”, which according to them distorted the meaning of the Hindu festival, Navratri. Later, a Bihar court ordered an FIR to be lodged against co-producer Salman, saying the title hurts religious sentiments and promotes vulgarity. Makers of the film then changed title of their film from “LoveRatri” to “LoveYatri”. Well that escalated quicky!

Ex Effect

Ever since Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz and Malaika Arora parted ways, the awkwardness within their family has been a hush hush situation for a while. However, it seems like the duo has moved on and Arbaaz has been spotted on several occasion with his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Regardless of the separation, Malaika recently shared a video of the Chogada Challenge where she is grooving to her ex brother-in-law’s famous track from the movie.

Mending Bridges

It wasn’t just Malaika who took the challenge, but desi girl Priyanka Chopra also decided to shake a leg. We all know PC is friends with Arpita who was also present at the former’s private roka ceremony with Nick Jonas. However we cannot ignore the fact that the Quantico actress walked out of Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Bharat’ and things have not been quite smooth between the two. One might wonder if Chopra was all about mending bridges with this stint for LoveYatri.

The Annoyed Wife

LoveYatri held a special screening for friends and family on Thursday with most of Bollywood as attendees. Post which, a video went viral that captured Aayush Sharma pulling his wife Arpita’s cheek in front of paparazzi and well Mrs Sharma wasn’t really impressed with the gesture.

View this post on Instagram Chubby cheeks ❤️ #arpitakhansharma #aayushsharma ay#loveyatri screening @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 3, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

Stale Love Story

The film’s plot is not an out of the box story. A simple romantic tale where the lead tries to pursue his love. It gets even more daily soapy by adding in characters who have worked on television. For instance renowned actors Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor are definitely giving it the feel of one good telly drama.