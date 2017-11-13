Henry Cavill finds ‘Justice League’ characters relatable

Henry Cavill says the superheroes from his upcoming film “Justice League” are characters with humane traits that seem larger-than-life due to the demands of the story. The 34-year-old actor, who plays Superman in the movie from the DC Universe, says anyone who watches the Joss Whedon directorial will be able to associate with the heroes, reports ScreenRant.

“Watching the team dynamic as characters is one of my favourite things about this movie, because superheroes are all different factions of the human psyche, personality traits, just personified and made grand. So everyone who’s watched this movie will have something they can associate with while watching each one of these performances. And everyone watching this movie is going to identify with the ‘at the between’ characters and the similarities between characters as well,” says Cavill.

Also featuring Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, among others, the film releases on November 17.