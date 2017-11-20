Helly Shah enjoys cooking

Helly Shah, who will appear in an episode of a cookery show, says she doesn’t cook much now, but there was a time when she used to enjoy it. “My mom always tells me to learn a few things to cook so that I don’t have to be dependent on somebody all the time. When she cooks, she asks me to just stand beside her and see what she is doing. She never asks me to cook though,” Helly said.

“I enjoy cooking, but not all the time. I like it only when I have enough time and I feel like experimenting something. I don’t like chopping vegetables, so they are already chopped and given to me,” she added.

She used to try cooking different food items when she was in school. “But now, I don’t really cook. I do have the basic knowledge and I think I can definitely feed myself with good food when I am alone at home,” said the “Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur” actress.