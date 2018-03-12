Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: Complete winners list and red carpet pictures

Mumbai: Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018 took place on Sunday night at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities dressed up in their finest at the grand night. Celebrities like Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Mira Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Shweta Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Lilia Vanur dazzled the red carpet with style. Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as she donned a white Falguni Shane Peacock gown. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked handsome in a suit. The King Khan and his wife Gauri looked dapper in a black suit and Gauri looked glamorous in a golden attire. Evergreen Rekha looked gorgeous in a golden saree along with golden jewellery and bangles with red bindi and sindoor.

Here is the list of Winners:

Shahid Kapoor: Critics Best Actor of the Year

Sidharth Malhotra: Most Stylish Man of the Year Award

Kriti Sanon: Style Icon of the Year

Karan Johar: Most Versatile Personality of the Year

Deepika Padukone: Entertainer of the Year (Female)

Gauri Khan: Excellence in Design Award

Rekha: Cinematic Icon of the Year Award

Ranveer Singh: Entertainer of the Year Award (Male)

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev: Outstanding Personality of the Year

Rajkummar Rao: Popular Choice

Shweta Nanda: Stylish Woman of The Year

Check out how Bollywood celebrities dazzled on the red carpet

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone

Sidharth Malhotra

Shweta Bachchan

Karan Johar

Rekha

Rajkummar Rao

Mira Rajput