Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: Complete winners list and red carpet pictures
Mumbai: Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018 took place on Sunday night at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities dressed up in their finest at the grand night. Celebrities like Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Mira Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Shweta Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Lilia Vanur dazzled the red carpet with style. Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as she donned a white Falguni Shane Peacock gown. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked handsome in a suit. The King Khan and his wife Gauri looked dapper in a black suit and Gauri looked glamorous in a golden attire. Evergreen Rekha looked gorgeous in a golden saree along with golden jewellery and bangles with red bindi and sindoor.
Here is the list of Winners:
Shahid Kapoor: Critics Best Actor of the Year
Sidharth Malhotra: Most Stylish Man of the Year Award
Kriti Sanon: Style Icon of the Year
Karan Johar: Most Versatile Personality of the Year
Deepika Padukone: Entertainer of the Year (Female)
Gauri Khan: Excellence in Design Award
Rekha: Cinematic Icon of the Year Award
Ranveer Singh: Entertainer of the Year Award (Male)
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev: Outstanding Personality of the Year
Rajkummar Rao: Popular Choice
Shweta Nanda: Stylish Woman of The Year
Check out how Bollywood celebrities dazzled on the red carpet
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Glitz and glimmer walk hand in hand at #HHOF18. Stay tuned for more LIVE & EXCLUSIVE details. #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive @iamsrk @gaurikhan pic.twitter.com/iTgtCJ0UY6
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Ranveer Singh
Glitz and glimmer walk hand in hand at #HHOF18. Stay tuned for more LIVE & EXCLUSIVE details. #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/wgKEBGojaH
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
We’re backstage at the #HHOF18 with your favourite stars and some of the nation’s finest super achievers… Stay tuned for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates! #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive pic.twitter.com/3VBfNTwwhZ
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Deepika Padukone
We’re backstage at the #HHOF18 with your favourite stars and some of the nation’s finest super achievers… Stay tuned for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates! #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive pic.twitter.com/KpDoExphit
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Sidharth Malhotra
We’re backstage at the #HHOF18 with your favourite stars and some of the nation’s finest super achievers… Stay tuned for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates! #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive pic.twitter.com/WodEh59AyR
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Shweta Bachchan
We’re backstage at the #HHOF18 with your favourite stars and some of the nation’s finest super achievers… Stay tuned for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates! #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive pic.twitter.com/ObJ5knEFLK
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Karan Johar
We’re backstage at the #HHOF18 with your favourite stars and some of the nation’s finest super achievers… Stay tuned for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates! #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive pic.twitter.com/zuiWMypbDq
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Rekha
We’re backstage at the #HHOF18 with your favourite stars and some of the nation’s finest super achievers… Stay tuned for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates! #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive pic.twitter.com/6pb6UEoou1
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Rajkummar Rao
Shimmer and shine with @RajkummarRao tonight at #HHOF18. Glue yourselves to this feed for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates.#StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive #HELLOHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/QyAT919hP6
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018
Mira Rajput
Arrivals at the #HHOF18 Blue Carpet! Stay tuned for LIVE & EXCLUSIVE updates… #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame #StayTuned #LiveAndExclusive #MiraKapoor pic.twitter.com/JR476OnR27
— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 11, 2018