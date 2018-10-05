‘Helicopter Eela’ song Dooba Dooba Out! Kajol channels the eternal bond of mother with her child

Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela seems to be an emotional film of 2018. After releasing all types of songs like Mumma Ki Parchai, Yaadon Ki Almari, Ruk Ruk Ruk, and others, Helicopter Eela makers have recently released new emotional track, Dooba Dooba featuring Kajol, Tota Roy Chaudhary and Riddhi Sen.

Watch Dooba Dooba song here:

Dooba Dooba song begins with a bond of husband and wife who are all set welcome their child in the world. The emotions between Kajol and Tota Roy Chaudhary is something you can’t miss to watch. Especially, when Kajol becomes lonely and plays a role of a single mother of Riddhi Sen, she goes into the memory ride of how her husband and she used to take care of their son and love each other.

The song captures a relatable emotional feeling of how a single mother would take care of her child when she is tries to essay the role of two in one parent. In addition to that, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice, Swananad Kirkire’s lyrics and Amit Trivedi’s melodious music would bring tears in your eyes.

Meanwhile, Helicopter Eela is slated to release on October 12, 2018. The film also stars Neha Dhupia in a supporting role. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn underproduction of Pen Movies, Helicopter Eela is marking a comeback of Kajol on the big screen after three years.