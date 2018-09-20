Helicopter Eela: Kajol gives major 90s throwback with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’ remake

The evergreen Kajol has always been one of the most favourite actresses of all time. Kajol is currently promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela in which she essays the role of an aspiring singer. While the film will release next month, it has been learned that Kajol will be grooving to the remake of 90s chartbuster ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’ in Helicopter Eela.

Nearly two decades later, Kajol will be recreating the song which was once picturized on her husband Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Vijaypath in the year 1994. The first look from the recreated version of ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’ was unveiled this morning in which Kajol is seen grooving along with a couple of dancers. The recreated song will feature Kajol grooving to the beats of the popular number. The song is recreated by Raghav Sachar and sung by Palomi Ghosh.

The film revolves around an over-protective but cool mother who joins his son’s college to spend more time with him! It is a tale of cool mother-son duo and a twist in the tale as her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy.

Helicopter Eela is an adaptation of the renowned Gujarati play Beta Kagdo. The actress will reportedly play an aspiring singer who is also a single mother. It is produced by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada (Pen India Limited) the film. The film will release on October 12, 2018.