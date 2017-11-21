Helen birthday special: Yeh Mera Dil to O Hassena, her classic songs recreated

Dancing Queen Helen turns 79 today. She is popularly known as best Cabaret dancer in Bollywood, and we saw her talent in many songs like, Mungda, ‘O Haseena Jhulfon Wali’, ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’, among others. She is considered a daring dancer of 50s and 60s, her item dance made fans go crazy.

Once, Malaika Arora told that, “There is nobody like yesteryear’s dancing diva Helen. I don’t think there is any comparison. If anybody says something, I take it as a huge compliment because at the end of the day there is nobody like her. She is unbelievable on screen.”

Check out the list of Helen songs which have been recreated.

Yeh Mera Dil from Don

Kareena Kapoor Khan went bold and sexy in the song ‘Yeh Mera Dil’. Her cabaret dance in the song still makes fans go crazy. She shook a leg with Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

O Hassena Jhulfon Wali in Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Mohabbatein had a recreated song of Helen ‘O Hassena Jhulfon Wali’. Shah Rukh danced with none other than dancing queen Helen herself in 80s style. You can see them dancing between the (6.55 to 8.55)minute.

Mehbooba song in Aap Ka Suroor

The popular track ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ from Sholay was recreated by Himesh Reshammiya in his film Aap Ka Suroor. The song and dance sequence featuring Mallika was shot in a lavish casino.

O Hassena Jhulfon Wali in Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar

Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar recreated 14 old songs including O Hassena Jhulfon Wali, with Jimmy Shergill and Hrishita Bhatt in 2002. Basically, the film was inspired by songs of music composer RD Burman. It was the first retro musical film produced by Vivek Vaswani, who had earlier made Sar Aankhon Par as tribute to actor Raj Kapoor.