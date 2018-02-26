Heena Parmar elated with response to her show

Heena Parmar says she is amazed with the positive response that her paranormal investigative crime thriller Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit has received from the audience of the small screen. “I am really amazed with the response that Anjaan… has generated in its launch week. Yes, it is true that we shoot mostly in the night. Instead of a permanent set, we prefer to shoot at numerous locations like the jungle and or other scary places,” Heena said.

Heena, who essays the character of the Aditi in the show, added, “This is very important considering the plot of our show. Makers are not leaving any stone unturned and scout for eerie locations in the city to make each and every frame of the show look more authentic.”

The show is a paranormal investigative crime thriller that allows viewers to dive into the world of unexplained events. Heena and Gashmeer Mahajani investigate crime cases that are connected to the supernatural.