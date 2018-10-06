Heel-O Androgynous! Ranveer Singh in floral gown, high heels, pink suit is breaking stereotypes

Vogue India magazine recently dropped their 11th anniversary issue featuring Ranveer Singh and International supermodel Sara Sompaio. The duo seems to have embraced the pictures with their uber-stylish avatars and mahn they’re enticing. But the Padmaavat actor is the one grabbing eyeballs for his androgynous looks.

The magazine’s social media handle shared a few pictures from the shoot that show Ranveer Singh in floral couture, pink suit, high heels topped with a rainbow shimmery top that says ‘All I want is love’.

Ranveer has never shyed away from depicting his quirky take on fashion. He is the ultimate style icon who dares to step into every shoe and pulls it off with ease.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s action packed film Simmba which also stars Sara Ali Khan and will hit the screens in December.