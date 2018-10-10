Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#Navratri2018
#IndiavsWestIndies
#MeToo
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / He kept his hand on my thigh: Sona Mohapatra narrates her #MeToo story, accuses singer Kailash Kher

He kept his hand on my thigh: Sona Mohapatra narrates her #MeToo story, accuses singer Kailash Kher

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 10, 2018 01:36 pm
FOLLOW US:

#MeToo movement is getting momentum with various women across India coming in front and telling their #MeToo story. At present, Sufi singer Sona Mohapatra who is quite vocal about social issues. She has come ahead to share her #MeToo story in which she has accused singer Kailash Kher. Taking to Twitter, Sona shares details of her alleged ordeal. Sona, re-tweeting a fan’s post, shared details of a meeting with Kher in Mumbai where the two met to discuss their upcoming concert. Sona writes, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after.”

Sona also mentions that Kher’s misbehaviour didn’t stop there but it continued even after they landed in Dhaka for the concert. Sona says, “That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’.”

With #MeToo movement gaining momentum on social media, various women have come ahead and accused Kailash Kher for sexually harassing them. While a photojournalist has claimed Kher sexually harassed her while she went to his house for an interview in 2006, another accused him of repeatedly inviting her to his hotel room in Kolkata. #MeToo movement in India started after actress Tanushree Dutta accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’.a

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK