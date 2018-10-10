He kept his hand on my thigh: Sona Mohapatra narrates her #MeToo story, accuses singer Kailash Kher

#MeToo movement is getting momentum with various women across India coming in front and telling their #MeToo story. At present, Sufi singer Sona Mohapatra who is quite vocal about social issues. She has come ahead to share her #MeToo story in which she has accused singer Kailash Kher. Taking to Twitter, Sona shares details of her alleged ordeal. Sona, re-tweeting a fan’s post, shared details of a meeting with Kher in Mumbai where the two met to discuss their upcoming concert. Sona writes, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after.”

(1) I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after. (1) https://t.co/Cfz8Hf4sdP — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018



Sona also mentions that Kher’s misbehaviour didn’t stop there but it continued even after they landed in Dhaka for the concert. Sona says, “That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’.”

(2) That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’ https://t.co/beBehXBLup — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

3)The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn’t stop him. #TheHubris of such #men https://t.co/GLHvCsIPDR — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

How many women will you apologise to Kailash Kher??? Start now. Will take a lifetime. (4) https://t.co/yZimwUshoE — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

The shamelessness of this man. To call himself ‘simple’, ‘devoted to music’ & even claiming amnesia. If this chap could dare try this stunt with me, it’s a disease that he has & I can vouch for not only these two women’s stories but hundreds more he would’ve have preyed on. https://t.co/UaBL2rfz2h — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

With #MeToo movement gaining momentum on social media, various women have come ahead and accused Kailash Kher for sexually harassing them. While a photojournalist has claimed Kher sexually harassed her while she went to his house for an interview in 2006, another accused him of repeatedly inviting her to his hotel room in Kolkata. #MeToo movement in India started after actress Tanushree Dutta accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’.a