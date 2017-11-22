HD quality version of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu leaked online; check out details here

Mumbai: Vidya Balan starrer film Tumhari Sulu’s full HD movie has been leaked online on the Internet. The movie already hit theatres on November 17, and now it is available online for illegal download after just a weekend.

In this generation, people are used to watching movies on smartphone instead of watching them in theatres. Some torrent sites have offered the option to download it for free with a good quality print of full movie.

The makers of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ are worried about the leak because it is already not doing good on box office. According to reports, the domestic collection is also set to surpass Rs 15 crore by Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the net collection of Tumhari Sulu with day-wise break-up on Twitter. He tweeted: “#TumhariSulu Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 14.71 cr. India biz.”

The movie stars Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul and RJ Malishka. Vidya Balan plays a role of married woman, Sulochana aka Sulu, from in Mumbai. In the movie, she turns RJ and talks to callers in a sexy voice, which make the night show popular.