‘Hawa Hawai 2.0’: Watch Vidya Balan do a Sridevi in Tumhari Sulu new song

— By Sumit Rajguru | Oct 26, 2017 01:10 pm
Bollywood’s popular actress Vidya Balan is all set to create magic with her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu. Ever since the trailer of Tumhari Sulu got released, everyone has been waiting to see Vidya’s performance on the iconic Sridevi’s song Hawa Hawai. And guess what, their wish has finally been completed as Tumhari Sulu’s new song Hawa Hawai 2.0 has got released. And we must say that Vidya Balan has truly given tribute to Sridevi with this recreation of Mr. India’s popular song Hawa Hawai.

Watch Hawa Hawai 2.0 here: 


In this recreation, Hawa Hawai 2.0, we can see Vidya spreading her magic on her fans with her beautiful expressions and dance moves. Moreover, the song also features Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka in which they both have seen matching steps with Vidya. This brand new Hawa Hawai 2.0 is set in the disco night where Vidya aka Sulochana gives perfect tribute to her favorite Sridevi. Her expressions are just out of this world.

Watch old Hawa Hawai song:

 

Well, the song has been recreated by recreation king Tanishk Bagchi who has also recreated songs like Tamma Tamma Again, Tu Cheez Badi and so on. Hawa Hawai was originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, but this new version of Hawa Hawai 2.0 has been sung by Shashaa Tirupati. In Hawa Hawai 2.0, lyrics of Javed Akhtar stand out with its funky touch.

Tumhari Sulu also stars Manav Kaul and Vijay Maurya. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Atul Kasbekar under T-Series. The film is all set to release on November 17, 2017.

