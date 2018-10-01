Having three kids leads to wild household, says Kim Kardashian West

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has her hands full with three children, and the adjustment period hasnt been easy on her husband Kanye West either. On Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kim, 37, opened up about how their growing family has affected her relationship with Kanye, 41.

They share daughters North, 5, Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2. “Having three kids, honestly, is crazy,” she said, reports people.com. “I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special. And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even (harder) to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place,” she added.

But with Kim channeling all her energy into bringing the young ones up, Kanye had begun feeling neglected, leading to some tension between them. In one scene, Kim revealed the couple had fought over her Instagram feed. “He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted – those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach,” Kim recounted to sister Kourtney, 39.

She further said: “He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That’s what the f***ing fight was! I’m like, ‘I like the beach one.’ He’s like, ‘No, you don’t understand, I see the vision!'” When Kim said she had to post about her fragrance line, Kanye shut it down, demanding she promote the other shoot instead.

In another scene with Khloe, Kim recounted a fight she had had with Kanye after she didn’t get him the right band-aid. “When you have three kids, it’s kind of a wild household. I’m kind of annoyed because I wish he would understand I’m exhausted. Like, go get your own band-aid,” she said.