Have learnt from my failures, not successes: Ranbir Kapoor

He may be one of the most promising young stars of Bollywood, but Ranbir Kapoor says his failures have taught him more than his successes. Ranbir, whose last release “Jagga Jasoos” did not do well at the box office, engaged in an interactive session with his fans ahead of the release of his film “Sanju”.

When one of the users asked him how he handles failures and stays positive, Ranbir said, “I have only learned from my failures and not from my successes.” The actor added he always wanted to be in movies and is “grateful” to be able to pursue acting as a career. “What I have learned since I became a star is that I am very grateful, that I get to do what I love!”

Asked how he celebrates success, Ranbir said, “By wiping the sweat off my forehead and muttering ‘bach gaye’ (good save) to myself.”

The actor, who essays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, said it is both “terrifying and exciting” to star in someone’s biopic. Ranbir is not active on social media. So, when one of the admirers asked him how it felt to be on Twitter, he said it is “strange”, but he is happy to connect with fans on Father’s Day.

The actor shared an exclusive snippet from “Sanju”, in which he and Paresh Rawal, who plays veteran actor Sunil Dutt in the film, can be seen recreating the memorable ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ moment from “Munna Bhai MBBS”. Asked if he quarrelled with his real-life father, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir said he is scared of him and joked he does not even know his eye colour. “I don’t even know what his eye colour is because I’ve never looked into his eye. However, Happy Father’s Day papa. I love you! (sic)” he wrote.

The actor, who previously worked with Rishi in “Besharam”, said he would love to collaborate with him again. Ranbir shared some quality time with his father when they recently watched Argentina play Iceland at 2018 FIFA World Cup. “I am a football fan and papa’s a cricket fan! But we watched the Argentina-Iceland game together. It was fun educating him about the sport!” he said.