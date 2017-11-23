Have a healthy morning with Bipasha Basu

The actress is planning to give out fitness tip every morning on social media

It looks like actress Bipasha Basu is in no hurry to return to the big screen anytime soon. The actress has now completely shifted her focus on the fitness line and is planning to impart he experience to the people via social media all thanks to people asking her for tips on various forums

Bipasha has devised her own set of diets for different body types, will soon will be publishing posting the same on her social media handles from the month of December. The Jism actress is planning to communicate through social media with live feed. From December she will be giving a lecture on different types of body diets every day for the next 90 days. She will be Live on twitter every morning.

“It is extremely important for people to realise that fitness is not just a goal for your body, rather it has to be a way of life. An active body can successfully keep many diseases and ailments at bay. However, while being active and exercising, it is equally important to fulfill the nutritional requirements of your body,” says Bipasha.