Hate Story 4 movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Hate Story 4

Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Vivaan Bhathena, Karan Wahi, Ihaana Dhillon

Director: Vishal Pandya

Rating: 2.5*

In a place like Bollywood which is eternally ruled by ‘love stories’, director Vivek Agnihotri dared to be different and chose to walk against the tide with his 2012’s film Hate Story. The success of this film eventually led to its franchisees in the form of Hate Story 2 and Hate Story 3. This week’s release is the next instalment of the Hate Story series titled Hate Story 4, which stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena in the lead roles. Will Hate Story 4 churn gold for its makers is what remains to be seen.

The film starts off with a narration of flashback of events that connects Natasha Chaudhari aka Taasha’s (Urvashi Rautela) yesterday with today. The flashback shows an ‘accidental murder’ of Rishma (Ihana Dhillon) by the successful businessman Aryan Khurana (Vivan Bhatena) in the presence of Taasha.

The story then starts oscillating between the past and the present. One day, Rajveer Khurana (Karan Wahi), who happens to be a photographer by profession and a womanizer by choice, trains his eyes on Taasha at a nightclub. Unable to resist his temptation towards her, he promises to make her a superstar in the modelling industry. Around the same time, Aryan and his business partner cum lover Rishma scout for a new face for an extremely prestigious cosmetic client. When Aryan sees Taasha’s photographs, he gets mesmerized in her beauty, oomph and charm.

On the other hand, their father Vikram Khurana (Gulshan Grover) firmly warns his two sons not to do get involved in any matter which would cost him dearly his chances of winning the prestigious London Mayoral elections. Despite that, both, Aryan and Rajveer fall head over heels in love with Taasha and try to woo her by hook or crook. Amidst all this, an unexpected murder takes place, thus turning the story plot upside down. If that wasn’t enough, a certain blackmailer tries to make hay while the sun is shining. What happens to Aryan, Rajveer and Taasha in the end, who gets murdered in the bargain and what is the real motive of the blackmailer is what forms the rest of the film.

After having directed films like Hate Story 2, Hate Story 3 and Wajah Tum Ho, director Vishal Pandya dons the director’s hat with Hate Story 4. Despite the initial hiccups in the film, he lands up doing a just-about-average job as a director of Hate Story 4. If his directorial prowess in Hate Story 2 and Hate Story 3 was anything to go by, it was not wrong on the part of the audiences to expect a lot from him as a director in Hate Story 4. The sad part is that he disappoints to a large extent. While he struggles majorly with the film’s first half, he sails through easily in the film’s engaging second half.

Even though Sammeer Arora falters as the film’s story writer, he does a comparatively good job in the screenplay department along with Vishal Pandya. At the behest of having one-liners, Milap Zaveri has penned punchlines in almost every second line, which takes the steam off the film.

As for the performances, even though the film rests on the shoulders of Urvashi Rautela, she really has to work on the emotional scenes. On the other hand, she surprises her own self in the film’s second half. While Karan Wahi tries his best to get into the skin of his character, Vivan Bhatena does a comparative god job in his role. Her role in the film’s first part notwithstanding, Ihana Dhillon makes people take notice of her in the film’s second half. Veteran actor Gulshan Grover is at his usual best. Other actors help the film move forward.

Despite the film does not qualify to be a musical film, its music is not that bad after all. The film does not have a hook song which could have formed the USP of the film. Even the song ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ is a remixed one. The film’s cinematography (Sunita Radia) forms one of the film’s major highlights. The film’s editing (Manish More) could have been a bit more watertight.

At the Box-Office, Hate Story 4 will draw the audiences majorly for two reasons viz., its ‘skin-tilting’ storyline and the expectations which come after seeing its predecessors Hate Story 2 and Hate Story 3.