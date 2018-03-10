Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela ‘shocked’, ‘speechless’ after receiving death threats over Draupadi dialogue

Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela recently received death threats as her seductress character in the film has a reference of Mahabharata’s Draupadi. On that, Urvashi has finally responded to reports and said she felt shocked and vulnerable.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Urvashi said, “I was shocked and speechless when I started receiving death threats. I felt vulnerable. It [receiving death threats] has been happening quite often these days, especially in our industry. First, it happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, and now with our film.”

Reportedly, in a film, the dialogue of Urvashi is, “Draupadi ke toh paanch Pandav the… yahan toh sirf do hain.”

Further, Urvashi said, “People need to understand that whatever they see us saying on screen, we are not doing it on our own. There are dialogue writers for a movie, there is a script to be followed… whatever my character says is not a reflection on my personal opinion or principles in life. However, we, as a team, don’t mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments. I value our holy books and epics.”

Well, Urvashi is not the first actress to receive such kind of threats. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had also received death threats for her role in Padmaavat. Now, Urvashi is also facing the same thing.

On the work front, Urvashi’s recently released film, Hate Story 4 is an erotic thriller which also stars Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles. The film is getting mixed reviews while Urvashi’s boldness and intimate scenes have been grabbing eyeballs.