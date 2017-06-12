‘Haseena Parkar’ teaser poster: Shraddha Kapoor’s eyes speak a lot

Shraddha Kapoor has revealed the poster of her next flick ‘Hassena Parkar’ which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The look of Shraddha is very intense in the poster as she is wearing burqa, only her eyes can be seen. The actor while sharing the glimpse on her Twitter account wrote, “So here’s another teaser poster of #HaseenaParkar Hope you guys like it!” Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena: Queen of Mumbai portrays Shraddha in a completely different avatar.

Apart from this Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play role of Dawood Ibrahim in the movie and this will be his debut movie in Bollywood. For the character of Hassena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor underwent a number of physical changes – by sporting prosthetics – the actress also did her bit of research in order to portray the titular role to the best of her capabilities. The film, which is scheduled for August 18 release, and will be clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s film Jagga Jasoos at the box office.